Next generation MTA subway car arrives in NYC for testing

BROOKLYN — A lot is riding on new train cars in Brooklyn.

The first set has started to be delivered by truck from Nebraska. They’re manufactured by Kawasaki in that state and also in Yonkers.

For nearly a decade, transit has been planning for the R 211 model, as it is known. The $1.88 billion order was delayed by the pandemic by about 13 months. These first test pilot trains will run on the tracks for the rest of this year and be evaluated from many angles.

Open gangway trains with no doors between cars will be delivered and tested later. Up to 1,612 cars for New York City Transit and Staten Island Railway are expected. If all goes well, the order would begin to ship in the fall of 2023.

The new trains are have improvements in accessibility and technology. They are designed to operate with the upgraded signal system, which provides more frequent service.