Newark Penn Station to undergo $160M renovation

A train approaches the New Jersey Transit Newark Penn Station stop Friday, March 4, 2016, in Newark, N.J. Representatives from New Jersey Transit and rail unions meet in Washington to try and reach a contract agreement before a strike deadline next weekend. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEWARK — As one Penn Station goes through changes of it’s own, Newark Penn Station is about to get it’s own upgrades.

The 86-year-old station is beginning a 5-year, $160 million “investment” from the state. NJ Transit is going to renovate and improve the station in order to “restore Newark Penn Station to its full glory as the centerpiece of the region’s transportation network.”

The first phase of renovations will focus on aesthetics such as restoration of the classic benches in the waiting room, installation of brighter lighting, updating of the bathrooms, improved HVAC and air-handling, fresh paint and tile, and a deep clean of the limestone exterior to once again showcase the architecturally significant façade.

Newark Penn Station serves not just NJ Transit but Newark Light Rail, the PATH, Amtrak and it serves as the city’s main bus terminal.