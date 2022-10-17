NEW YORK (PIX11) — Continuing calls for enhanced safety measures in New York City’s transit system have crossed over to the governor’s race.

Republican candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin is set to hold a press briefing Monday afternoon to call on his opponent, incumbent Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, to prioritize transit safety over congestion pricing.

According to NYPD statistics current through Oct. 9, transit crime is up over 41% so far this year, compared to the same point in 2021. That uptick includes four homicides in the system since Sept. 30, most recently the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy aboard an A train in the Far Rockaway section of Queens.

Hochul last month announced plans to install two cameras in every single subway car in the MTA’s fleet.