NEW YORK (PIX11) — After faulty gearboxes, graffiti, and other issues, the MTA has put the brakes on six of its new R211 subway cars, NYC Transit President Richard Davey said on Friday.

Six of the seven new subway cars are now out of commission. The new subway cars had been chugging along the A line.

It remains unclear when the subway cars will be restored to service. In the meantime, older subway cars made in the 1970s will be used to service riders.

The MTA has ordered more than 600 new train cars for 2025.

