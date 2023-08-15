NEW YORK (PIX11) — Commuting in New York City is about to get more expensive.

Base fares for single bus and subway rides will go up 15 cents to $2.90 on Sunday. The MTA board voted last month to increase the fares in New York City.

The cost of a seven-day unlimited MetroCard will increase by a dollar to $34, and a 30-day pass is going from $127 to $132, according to the MTA. The express bus base fare will increase from $6.75 to $7, and single-ride tickets on subways and buses will also increase by 25 cents to $3.25.

Fares on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North are going up by 4.5%, according to the MTA. Toll rates on MTA bridges and tunnels were also increased by 6% for drivers using an E-ZPass, from $6.55 to $6.94. For drivers without an E-ZPass, tolls by mail increased from $10.17 to $11.19.

While the fare increase may come as a surprise to some riders, some New Yorkers were accidentally charged the new price — three weeks earlier than expected. Due to a glitch in the OMNY system, the 15-cent fare hike kicked in late July. However, the MTA remedied the issue and refunded customers for the accidental charge.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.