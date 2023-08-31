NEW YORK (PIX11) — Workers and construction trains are on the tracks along the M line in Middle Village. The complete line is shut down until 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Transit officials said switch replacement near the end of the line station at Metropolitan Avenue requires the full shutdown.

“We made the decision to rip the band-aid off,” said NYC Transit President Rich Davey.

It’s an example of the agency’s plan to get in and get the work done. Ridership is traditionally lower during a holiday weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Shuttle buses and other subways are the suggested detours.

New switches can improve train time and make commutes faster.

The system has a record amount of work from the stations to the tracks.

Some projects are longer and more complicated. Work on the F line between Queens and Manhattan will happen through the beginning of 2024. It requires a shuttle train at Rosevelt Island.

On Thursday, a new elevator was installed at Grand Avenue’s L Street station. It’s fully accessible from the street to both platforms.

It’s the fourth one to go into service this summer. The MTA said the pace for accessible projects is five times what it was before 2020.

There are now 142 accessible stations and 30 stations in construction for accessibility upgrades. Eight are expected to be done by the end of 2023.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber says projects can be bundled in design-build with one company working on multiple sites. That can save money and speed up the process.

“I’m proud to join my MTA colleagues in opening two new elevators at the Grand St L station, making it the first accessible station in East Williamsburg, as the journey continues to make transit more accessible for everyone, including riders with disabilities, seniors, families with strollers, and visitors,” said MTA Chief Accessibility Officer and Senior Advisor Quemuel Arroyo.

Officials will be watching to see if ridership picks up after the summer holiday.