NEW YORK (PIX11) — Long Island Rail Road riders now have better cell service at key commuter stops, including tunnels, according to the MTA.

The enhanced service will cover about 30 miles and is available at Grand Central Madison and its tunnels, at Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica Station, and the tunnels between the two stations, the agency said. The cell service features 5G and LTE coverage for AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon customers.

The upgrade will allow commuters to stay on top of any MTA alerts about delays, track changes, and weekend service.

“LIRR customers coming into and out of Grand Central Madison and Atlantic Terminal will now enjoy full wireless connectivity and an enhanced customer experience,” LIRR Acting President Rob Free said. “These updates will keep Grand Central Madison and Atlantic Branch LIRR customers connected to friends, family or co-workers and to MTA news and alerts via the MYmta or TrainTime apps.”

