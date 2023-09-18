NEW YORK (PIX11) — Transit workers are on the front lines as they move around New York City.

They never know what they will have to deal with during their shift, and assaults are a real concern.

The MTA is making some changes to buses to protect the operators. New partitions are being installed that create a secure cockpit for the operator.

It prevents someone from reaching around the plexiglass. New camera-powered mirror displays are also coming to the cab. They allow for a complete view of the bus.

Transport Worker’s Union Local 100 has been pushing for the added layer of security for years.