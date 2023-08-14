NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders want to know about delays, changes and the best route before they get to the platform or the bus stop.

The MTA has been working on new ways to communicate with riders. You can sign up for the new test app here.

The redesigned MTA app is in beta testing, and riders can download it after registering.

The final version will be released this year. The new interface will replace the current MYmta app. More information is displayed with one touch about routed and alerts.

Nigel Jones uses the MTA apps.

“I check the buses first. For me to get to work, I also have to take the L train to Grand Street. Sometimes, they don’t run,” he said.

The agency also revamped its text and email alert system. Riders can sign up for texts and emails about specific route information and receive it at certain times of the day.

The MTA provides real-time data and information on service to software developers. That will continue to be available.

“If we want more customers to use public transit, providing travel tools that are easy and intuitive is key,” said MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara.

Using location information, riders can see MTA transit options in the area. Tap on the bus route to see a map and estimated arrival times.

PIX11 News compared the arrival and departure times in the test app to the countdown clocks in the station at Atlantic Avenue. They usually matched within a minute.

The app will eventually replace the MYmta app with an automatic update in the coming months.

It also has schedules and service alerts for subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. The agency said riders can also book Access-A-Ride trips and see elevator and escalator outages at stations throughout the subway system.

Other features include:

Plan a trip to see recommended routes and check subways, buses, Long Island Rail Road, Metro-North, PATH and AirTrain schedules.

Get service alerts and see planned and unplanned service changes and the best ways to get around.

Save favorite routes and stops for quick viewing of arrival times.

Live bus tracking to see where a bus is located that is approaching a stop, check when it will arrive, and follow it throughout its trip, including instant information on how many stops and minutes away a bus is.

Real-time on-board crowding for railroads.

Book Access-A-Ride trips, findtrip pick-up and drop-off timess, and view trip history.

Improved search making it easier to see which search results are MTA stations and the services offered there at a glance.

Dynamic strip maps and station views indicate the service that is running at any given time.

The app was co-developed with Axon Vibe, a smart mobility platform provider and former winner of the MTA’s Transit Tech Lab accelerator.

Riders can allow location services and “opt-in” to allow the transit technology to receive real-time, location-based notifications based on the location and individual journey.

The agency news release said the “aggregated data will be available to the MTA to better understand ridership and mobility patterns around the New York metropolitan area,” and it will “assist with improving transit operations to meet the needs of customers and developing innovative tools to help make it easier for riders to plan for transit and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”