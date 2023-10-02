NEW YORK (PIX11) — The next storm is always on the horizon. Transit officials have been referencing Friday’s storm and flooding in discussions about climate change and finding future projects.

Millions of gallons of water flow underground when it rains quickly, and the city sewer system becomes overwhelmed.

“Just have to be ready when there’s a flood warning,” said Eric, who lives in the South Bronx.

Billions of dollars have been spent to prevent flooding in the transit system, and more projects are underway. Some are still in the planning and pre-funding stages, including a significant project in the South Bronx.

On Friday, water covered the Metro-North tracks, stopping those lines between Manhattan to the north.

It also impacted subway lines. Travel in Brooklyn and the Bronx was most affected as the rain started Thursday night.

“It’s crazy,” said Lorece Riley from the Bronx.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said a federal grant was pending for work in the South Bronx.

Dana and Jessica were walking along East 149th Street and looked at the tracks.

“You know it’s going to happen again. They have to do something with the tax dollars and what we pay,” they said.

After Superstorm Sandy, resiliency projects, including in tunnels and around train yards, emerged.

Recent federal infrastructure dollars are available.

Revenue from congestion pricing includes flooding and resiliency plans. It would charge drivers a fee for travel below 68th Street in Manhattan, not including the FDR or Westside Highway.

The third meeting of the mobility review board met on Monday. That panel, appointed by the governor and one by the mayor, will make a recommendation to the MTA board.

That discussion and vote are expected this Fall, with possible implementation in the spring.

On a dry day, the MTA estimated more than 8 million gallons of water is pumped from the system. On Friday, the number was close to 20 million gallons.