MTA plans flood projects above and below ground

NEW YORK — With more rain in the forecast, everyone is watching the skies.

And with recent rainfall and severe weather wreaking havoc on the subway system, namely with flooding, transit and city officials are working on getting repairs going. Those include raising the curbs and covering areas around grates to help control the flow of water.

But it all has to go somewhere. Projects to address climate change and flooding have been on the radar for years.

How long will new flood projects take to become a reality?

After Hurricane Sandy, the work intensified. The federal government supplied some funding.

About $2.8 billion has been spent by the MTA on resiliency projects. Those include work in all tunnels that run under the river and work to shore up yards in close proximity to the water.

Read one of the MTA Resiliency Plans here.

Reporters asked acting MTA Chairman & CEO about projects in the short term.

“The flash flooding is harder to pinpoint. That’s what we will study and will invest in mitigations,” he said.

How soon will they be able to incorporate larger flood projects into the budget plan for big improvements?

“It may take a year to have it formally incorporated and figure out how to pay for the actions at the vulnerable stations,” he said.

He said the city and MTA will have a more cooperative relationship, and will engage in ongoing discussions about plans.

More than 75 million gallons of water was pumped out of the subway in the days during and following Tropical Storm Ida. On a normal day, 13 gallons of water is removed from the system.

Lieber said the city sewers could not handle what was pumped during the storm.