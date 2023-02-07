NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA opened its first-ever customer service center inside the subway system in three different locations on Tuesday.

The customer service centers have an agent window with OMNY, digital monitors, a display with service status updates, MetroCard vending machines and online kiosks for those riders who want to access MTA websites.

The first three stations to get the centers are the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue station (D, F, N, Q train), Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center station (2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, Q, and R train) and 161 Street-Yankee Stadium station (4, B, and D train).

“It drove me crazy when I found out that many transactions could only be done at the Stone Street facility next to MTA HQ in Lower Manhattan,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “That may be convenient for MTA staff, but it’s not for our customers.” We are determined to bring service closer to riders in every borough, and opening the first 15 customer service centers is a big step in that direction.”

The plan was announced in December by the MTA and Transport Workers Union Local 100. The service centers will be staffed by station agents 24 hours, seven days a week and will look more welcoming while including retail centers, the MTA said.

“Bringing service to the stations that riders use every day is a physical demonstration of the North Star commitment at New York City Transit to the customer experience,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey. “Modern, welcoming and accessible customer service centers will bring real benefits to riders, especially as we continue to transition to OMNY.”

The MTA said the following stations would have service centers in 2023:

St. George Terminal

34 Street-Penn Station (1, 2, and 3 train)

Flushing-Main Street station (No. 7 train)

Fulton Street station (2, 3, 4, 5, A, C, J, and Z train)

Myrtle–Wyckoff Avenue station (L and M train)

74 Street-Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station (7, E, F, M, and R train)

East 180th Street station (2 and 5 train)

125th Street station (4, 5, and 6 train)

Fordham Road station (No. 4 train)

Times Square-42nd Street station (1, 2, 3, 7, N, Q, R, W, and S train)

Sutphin Boulevard–Archer Avenue–JFK Airport station (E, J and Z train)

168th Street station (1, A and C train)