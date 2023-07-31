NEW YORK (PIX11) — The impending subway fare hike started three weeks early for some commuters.

The MTA reported some riders who used the Omny system were mistakenly charged $2.90 on Monday morning instead of $2.75.

The glitch was caused by a testing error from the company that operates the contactless payment machines.

The MTA said the issue was resolved by 9 a.m., and anyone who was overcharged will be reimbursed the 15 cents.

Starting on Aug. 20, all rides on the bus or subway will cost New Yorkers $2.90.

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.