MTA honors driver killed in subway fire a year ago

NEW YORK — Just one year ago, a fire broke out on a 2 train, killing the operator as he got people to safety.

On Saturday, Garrett Goble was remembered by his family, friends and co-workers.

“It’s really nice. It’s sweet, it’s good to know,” said Goble’s wife Delilah.

Because of the pandemic, the family could not have a proper funeral service last year. So on the 1-year anniversary of Goble’s passing, a memorial was held.



Goble died a week before his 37th birthday while helping people off a burning subway car and guiding them out of the Central Park North Station. A shopping cart was set on fire inside a subway car.



Goble’s was found unresponsive on the tracks. His co-workers say he died helping save lives. Police labeled his death as a homicide.



This past December, an arrest was made in the case. Goble’s loved ones hope the suspect is charged to the fullest extent of the law.



Goble left behind two sons, a toddler and an 11-year-old.



His widow Delilah says not a day goes by that they don’t think about him.

A man is dead and at least 17 others are injured after a fire on a No. 2 subway train near the Central Park North 110th Street station early Friday, March 27, 2020, the FDNY says.

“It’s still a very surreal time for us.”