NEW YORK (PIX11) — Imagine taking a light rail train directly from Brooklyn to Queens. The MTA got public input on such a proposed project as the Interborough Express.

The MTA held the first of three in-person public meetings Wednesday night about the plan to put a Light Rail train system on existing old freight lines. It would run from Jackson Heights, Queens, to Bay Ridge, Brooklyn and connect to 17 subway lines and the LIRR.

The MTA’s Sean Fitzpatrick said it would require reconstruction of the existing freight lines.

“In some places, it’s only one track. We would need to construct room for additional tracks to run the passenger service as well as putting in all the supporting infrastructure,” Fitzpatrick said.

“It just makes sense, you know. I’m really excited about it,” Beth Evans, who lives in Marine Park, told PIX 11 News. “I just hope I’m around to see it completed.”

The MTA told the audience gathered at Brooklyn College that the agency is about to begin an environmental study on the project and start a design plan. That environmental review will take two years. The MTA said there is no funding currently for the project.

As for how much it would cost?

“We have an estimate this would be something like $5.5 billion, in 2027 dollars, we’re trying to responsibly take into account inflation,” Fitzpatrick said.

The MTA will hold two other in-person public meetings on this project.

The next will be on Nov. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at P.S. 007 on Cornish Avenue in Queens and on Nov. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Widdi Catering Hall on 6th Avenue in Brooklyn.