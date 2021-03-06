MTA head calls stimulus bill passing ‘great day’ for NYC transit

NEW YORK — The head of New York’s MTA, which has been hammered by the COVID-19 pandemic, called the passage of a $1.9 trillion stimulus package in United States Senate a great help to New York City’s transit system.

Patrick Foye called the passage of a bill that he says included $6 billion in federal funding for the MTA crucial.

“This is a great day for all Americans, mass transit customers and our heroic employees,” Foye said in a statement. “We are grateful that the Senate passed the American Rescue Plan which includes more than $6 billion in federal funding for the MTA. This funding is crucial as we work to bring back ridership and recover from the pandemic.”

Foye said the bill will offset the impact of COVID-19 on the system, which has suffered due to decreased ridership and the closing of the subways for hours each night to clean the entire system. It will also prevent service cuts and layoffs.

“We have said all along that this is a national crisis that requires a national solution,” Foye added. “A strong MTA is essential to New York and the nation’s rebound, and we’re eager to help get the economy back on track and carry the region forward as we have all along.

The House of Representatives still has to approve the final bill.