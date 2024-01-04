NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders always have something to say about the commute. It’s not always a complaint.

The MTA recognized some employees during a ceremony at Grand Central on Thursday. The agency bosses said they received compliments from riders and thanked all employees.

The employees are:

Charles Rode, Metro-North Railroad Harlem Line Conductor

Dung H. Dinh, Grand Central Terminal Lead Custodian

Alexis Wilcox, Metro-North Railroad New Haven Line Conductor

Rodney Smith, New York City Transit Station Agent

Rodney Flemming, New York City Transit Subway Conductor

Rosaanna Biagini, Long Island Rail Road Customer Service Ambassador

Greg Calabrese, Long Island Rail Road Babylon Line Conductor

Rodney Smith has been with Transit since 2009. He works on the No. 6 lines as a station agent.

“I try to stay knowledgeable with what’s going on. I call the yard and tell people right there that this is the deal. I explain the system is old and there’s a lot of track work and renovations. Then I give them the best way to get around,” he said.

Customers can submit feedback to the MTA.

You can contact the agencies via their social media accounts or text the MTA on WhatsApp. Also, call 511 or visit a Customer Service Center.

“The employees we recognized today demonstrate the essential and cherished role that members of the 47,000-strong NYCT team play in the daily lives of millions of customers. From a friendly greeting on a bus or at their station to announcements that are equal parts helpful and joyful, these employees went above and beyond to improve the experience for customers in 2023, and I cannot thank them enough,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey.

The MTA has been recognizing employees and their work at the monthly board and committee meetings.