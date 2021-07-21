MTA chair hoping to increase LIRR service despite delay in fare hikes

NEW YORK — The MTA is clarifying that they don’t think service cuts to Long Island Rail Road service will be a casualty of a delay in fare hikes.

While a Newsday report quoted MTA officials suggesting cuts would come at the expense of service to Long Island in 2023 and 2024, departing MTA Chairman Pat Foye said in their board meeting Wednesday that he didn’t feel that would be necessary.

“That’s a long way off,” said Foye. “Service adjustments before then on the Long Island Rail Road, I would expect, would be in one direction, which would be an increase in service.”

This comes two days after the MTA announced a scheduled fare hike for 2021 wouldn’t take place until at least 2022.

The 4% fare increases were discussed at public hearings in December. The overwhelming number of people, including community leaders and elected officials, spoke out against any increase as many New Yorkers continue to struggle under the financial impacts of the pandemic.

The transit authority also announced that federal funding will keep them solvent through at least the first half of 2024 on Wednesday.