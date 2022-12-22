NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA has announced its plan to handle the heavy rain, strong winds and potential snow and flooding that will be hitting the New York City area Thursday and Friday.

The MTA announced that bridges and tunnels would be shut down for empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks starting at 8 p.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday. In addition, the walkways at the Cross Bay Bridge and Marine Parkway Bridge will also be closed during those times, while the walkways at the RFK Bridge and Henry Hudson Bridge may close depending on the weather.

Bridge and tunnel employees will search for debris in all flood-prone areas and closely monitor it throughout the storm. Additionally, the MTA will keep an eye on the wind and, if necessary, apply speed or traffic restrictions.

Maintenance crews will also be ready to respond to any problems or emergencies throughout the storm.

In the subway, New York City Transit has weather response teams strategically placed to track and alert specialists at key locations to respond to any weather-related incidents in the subway. In addition, the MTA said they are preparing three high-capacity pumping trains and two trains for debris clean-up, among other emergency response tools and vehicles.

Crews will check drains in flood-prone locations to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will keep an eye out for any instances of flooding to guarantee a quick reaction. The MTA said this would help lessen the likelihood of flooding and deal with any instances of flooding. In addition, for any weather-related elevator and escalator issues, technicians will be sent to areas at risk of flooding.

The MTA will also monitor the bus routes that have known flooding incidents and have prepared detours for those routes. According to the MTA, extra staff will be on call in case of service disruptions or subway shutdowns. The MTA will also check room drains and emergency generators to ensure they function correctly.

For the LIRR and Metro-North, the MTA will have crews and diesel trains prepared and ready to help prevent service disruptions. On Thursday afternoon, the MTA will start adding more staff to man the overnight hours to solve any weather-related issues that might happen quickly. Like the other MTA areas, drains and key locations will be checked and monitored to ensure minimal service disruptions.