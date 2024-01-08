NEW YORK (PIX11) – MetroCards will be fully phased out this year in favor of OMNY, according to the MTA.

OMNY has reached 1 billion taps since it was first launched in 2019. OMNY has been installed at all MTA train stations, buses, and on the Staten Island Railway.

OMNY will also be installed on the Metro-North Railroad and the Long Island Rail Road. The MTA plans to launch a new mobile ticketing option in the OMNY mobile app, replacing the eTix app that commuters use. New physical tickets will also be rolled out at vending machines and ticket offices.

Riders on New York City’s subways, buses, Roosevelt Island Tram, and JFK AirTrain can tap their payment at the turnstile with OMNY, using their bank card, an OMNY card or their phone if they have the express transit card set up in their digital wallet.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.