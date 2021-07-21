Mayor, nonprofits pitch solutions as 2021 on pace to be deadliest year for traffic crashes on record

NEW YORK — With 2021 on track to be the deadliest year under Mayor Bill de Blasio with a record 124 people killed in traffic crashes during the first half of the year, advocates for safer streets say there are no signs of slowing down.

De Blasio has said that his “Vision Zero” initiative did work to prevent deaths but the pandemic caused people to get off mass transit and get into their cars. He adds that the trend needs to be reversed and more speed cameras will go up to try and help.

Nonprofit Transportation Alternatives tracks traffic fatalities. They say Brooklyn is the deadliest borough, followed by Queens then Manhattan. They’re calling on the mayor and the city to give back 25% of street space to people not cars.

De Blasio has said he agrees but that both sides need support from Albany.