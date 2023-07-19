NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Far Rockaway Branch of the LIRR is suspended east of Valley Stream after a train partially derailed, according to officials.

Officials said trains will run between Western Terminals and Valley Stream in both directions.

New York City Transit said LIRR tickets would be cross-honored at 34th Street-Penn Station and Rockaway Boulevard for A train riders along with NICE Bus.

According to officials, riders going to Gibson are advised to transfer to the N1 at Valley Stream. Riders between Hewlett to Far Rockaway stations are advised to take a train to Lynbrook and transfer to the N31 and N32 buses.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.