NEW YORK (PIX11) – Long Island Rail Road riders will want to double-check their train schedule for some changes going into effect later in May.

The LIRR announced changes to some train schedules starting Monday, May 23. Some peak and off-peak train schedules have been adjusted to allow crews to complete work on the Main Line Expansion Project and work on other major improvement projects such as the Jamaica Capacity Improvement project.

Riders are encouraged to check the LIRR TrainTime app before traveling or visit Long Island Rail Road PDF Timetables (mta.info), to view a pdf version of the new timetables.

Peak changes

Peak changes include the addition of a connecting morning rush train, restoration of a train on the Babylon branch, and added stops and departure time adjustments to others. Key changes include:

The 6:07 p.m. from Atlantic Terminal to Babylon has been restored.

A new train departs Jamaica at 7:37 a.m., operating express to Atlantic Terminal with connecting transfers from Hempstead, Babylon, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branch trains.

The 6:09 p.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon will return to its normal schedule and stop at Rockville Centre, Baldwin and Freeport only.

The 7:12 a.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station will have an added Hicksville stop at 7:29 a.m.

The 6:21 p.m. weekday train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will now depart at 6:16 p.m.

Off-peak changes

There are significant schedule adjustments on the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches. Key changes include:

Weekend service between Penn Station and Huntington will operate hourly, with connecting service to/from Port Jefferson every two hours. Eastbound trains to Huntington will depart up to 13 minutes later.

Midday weekday Ronkonkoma branch westbound trains will depart up to 25 minutes later. Overnight eastbound trains will depart up to 29 minutes earlier.

Midday eastbound trains to Oyster Bay will depart up to 26 minutes earlier.

The 8:06 a.m. train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay will now depart at 7:53 a.m.

A new weekday train departs Atlantic Terminal at 8:22 a.m. and makes all stops to Jamaica.

The 11:21 a.m. train from Farmingdale to Penn Station will not operate.

The 10:25 p.m. train from Penn Station to Huntington will not operate. Customers should take the 10:37 p.m. train to Ronkonkoma and transfer at Hicksville for the Port Jefferson-bound train.

The 11:14 p.m. train from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will originate in Hicksville at 12:31 a.m. Customers should take the 11:39 p.m. train from Penn Station towards Huntington to connect with this train.

The 11:22 p.m. train from Huntington to Penn Station will terminate at Hicksville, where customers can transfer to the 11:48 p.m. train to Penn Station, with added stops.

Additionally, summer-only trains on the Montauk, Long Beach and Ronkonkoma branches will return starting Memorial Day weekend.