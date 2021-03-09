LIRR adds more service after service cuts prompt social distancing concerns

Transit

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Crowded LIRR platform on March 8, 2021

Crowded LIRR platform on March 8, 2021 (Twitter/Moxy26560650)

Long Island Rail Road has added additional service after new schedule changes prompted overcrowding and social distancing concerns.

LIRR said the agency is committed to “continually adjusting” as riders return.

Beginning Tuesday, commuters on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma branches can expect more trains during the morning and evening rush.

Three more westbound Main Line trains have been added to the Ronkonkoma Branch in addition to eastbound trains added in the evening. 

Babylon Branch customers can also see additional trains during morning and evening hours. 

Riders have been advised to use the LIRR’s TrainTime app to track real-time customer loading information and find the least crowded cars on any train. 

The new schedule changes on the LIRR kicked off Monday and resembles a weekend plan. However, it caused congestion, leaving many commuters feeling frustrated and furious. 

“Not acceptable! What a disgrace! Terrible move,” one rider tweeted. “I’m 6 months pregnant essential worker and @lirr is putting my life at risk!”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran pushed back against the schedule change.

“As our economy continues to reopen, we need more – not less LIRR service,” she tweeted. “COVID-19 is still a risk, and the MTA must ensure adequate service to accommodate social distancing. I’ll continue to push MTA to return old service so we can get our residents back to work safely.”

With ridership at about 25% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA cut service.

LIRR President Phil Eng said the changes are temporary and they will be adjusted. 

Check the LIRR website for current transit changes.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

New NYC Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter talks segregated schools, reopening and more

Dr. Shereef Elnahal explains new CDC guidelines

Enjoy a spring-like stretch of days ahead

LIRR adjusts after first day of new service plan

CDC issues new guidelines for vaccinated Americans

NYPD posts discipline records, critics say many still hidden

Cuomo investigation moves forward under AG appointees

Changemakers: EBY makes and sells panties with a purpose

Very mild stretch ahead after a cold start to March

@PIX11News on Twitter