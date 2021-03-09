Long Island Rail Road has added additional service after new schedule changes prompted overcrowding and social distancing concerns.

LIRR said the agency is committed to “continually adjusting” as riders return.

Beginning Tuesday, commuters on the Babylon and Ronkonkoma branches can expect more trains during the morning and evening rush.

Three more westbound Main Line trains have been added to the Ronkonkoma Branch in addition to eastbound trains added in the evening.

Babylon Branch customers can also see additional trains during morning and evening hours.

Riders have been advised to use the LIRR’s TrainTime app to track real-time customer loading information and find the least crowded cars on any train.

The new schedule changes on the LIRR kicked off Monday and resembles a weekend plan. However, it caused congestion, leaving many commuters feeling frustrated and furious.

“Not acceptable! What a disgrace! Terrible move,” one rider tweeted. “I’m 6 months pregnant essential worker and @lirr is putting my life at risk!”

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran pushed back against the schedule change.

“As our economy continues to reopen, we need more – not less LIRR service,” she tweeted. “COVID-19 is still a risk, and the MTA must ensure adequate service to accommodate social distancing. I’ll continue to push MTA to return old service so we can get our residents back to work safely.”

With ridership at about 25% of pre-pandemic levels, the MTA cut service.

LIRR President Phil Eng said the changes are temporary and they will be adjusted.

Check the LIRR website for current transit changes.