NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City commuters can “Rock and Roll All Night” with limited edition KISS MetroCards, available while supplies last in select Manhattan subway stations, the MTA announced Tuesday.

The commemorative MetroCards will honor New York City natives KISS, leading to their final shows at Madison Square Garden in December.

The MTA said that at 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 27, 50,000 cards will be available in certain machines at 34th Street – Penn Station and 34th Street – Harold Square Station.

The limited edition MetroCards will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis, officials said.

