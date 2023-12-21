NEW YORK (PIX11) — Record-breaking travel is expected again this end-of-year holiday period.

Between Christmas and New Year, 115 million people will venture more than 50 miles from home.

AAA said airports are expected to be the busiest they’ve ever been over the year-end holiday travel period, which is the Christmas weekend and New Year’s weekend.

The holiday getaway was in full swing Thursday at LaGuardia’s Terminal A, the small but festival terminal that is the center for Spirit and Frontier flights.

AAA said 7.5 million people are flying and 104 million people are driving between now and the new year.

Robert Sinclair, with AAA, was on New York Living on PIX11. He said if you’re driving, check your car before you hit the road.

You must ensure your transmission is in good shape, change your oil, and all those things.

The TSA also has some reminders to make your trip go smoothly. Give yourself two hours for a domestic flight and three hours for an international one.

Don’t wrap your presents; use a gift bag if they need to be checked out. And don’t try to bring your special egg nog on the plane.

And as long as the weather holds up and the flights stay on time, the good moods should continue:

The TSA also asking you to pack your patience because even when things are running smoothly, they are dealing with 6% more passengers

This year, compared to last year, screening an average of 2.5 million people per day.