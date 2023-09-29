NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a coastal storm pounds New York City, rainfall also managed to leak into subway stations on Friday.

In a video taken at the 50th Street station, rain poured from the ceiling onto the platform. A portion of the platform was blocked off by caution tape.

Due to heavy rainfall and flooding, there are significant delays and limited subway service, according to the MTA. Several major roadways, including the Belt Parkway and FDR, also experienced extensive delays during the Friday morning commute due to flooding.

City officials are urging commuters to stay home if possible. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the New York City area.

