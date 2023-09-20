NEW YORK (PIX11) — Each New York City borough will have a free bus route starting Sunday.

It is part of an MTA pilot agreed to during state budget negotiations.

Free Routes

Queens: Q4 LCL/LTD

Brooklyn: B60

Manhattan: M116

Staten Island: S46/96

The Bronx: BX18A/B

The pilot will last for six to 12 months. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said this about improving transit equity to serve all New Yorkers better.

