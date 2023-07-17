NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new initiative to select New York City buses free is an effort by the MTA to encourage more people to take public transportation and track ridership trends, and the impact it has on low-income communities and commercial corridors will take effect by September.

Midnery Feliz said she relies on the B18A bus to get to the No. 4 train and then back home.

“It’s a very long walk, so I just take the bus because it’s more convenient to get to the train, but yeah, it helps a lot,” said Feliz.

She’s about to get some other help with her commute. The Bx18A/B in the Bronx is part of a new pilot program that adds a fare-free bus route in each borough. Other routes include the B60 in Brooklyn, M116 in Manhattan, Q4 in Queens and the S46/96 on Staten Island.

“I think it’s good that they are also doing something to help the community. A lot of people can’t afford the fare. That’s why they are jumping the fares,” said one man in Morris Heights.

The transit authority said it looked at the city’s more than 250 non-express routes to pick the five local bus routes that fit the criteria they considered, like ridership, quality of life issues and bus speed performance.

Supporters of the program said it would attract new riders and increase affordability, including the state, which will provide $15 million to fund the temporary program. According to the Riders Alliance, bus riders tend to be immigrants, older and/or low-income.

But some commuters are not sure this will help the cash-strapped MTA. It stopped charging for bus rides during the pandemic to protect drivers and is trying to recoup nearly $600 million due to fare evasion.

“If I stop to put my card in, then all the seats are taken up, and it’s a shame. I think they should keep charging. Just take measures. Put police on the buses and make people pay,” said bus rider Barbara Harges.

The MTA has to put this into effect by Sept. 24, and the program will last at least six months to a year, depending on how long the funding lasts. Once it’s over, the program will be evaluated, and its future decided.