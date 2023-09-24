NEW YORK (PIX11) — Riders on the B60 got a surprise Sunday when they went to board – no fare. The line is one of five in New York City that’s now free as part of a new MTA pilot program.

Free NYC Bus Routes

Queens: Q4 LCL/LTD

Brooklyn: B60

Manhattan: M116

Staten Island: S46/96

The Bronx: BX18A/B

The pilot program will last for six to 12 months. Gov. Kathy Hochul said the program is about improving transit equity to serve all New Yorkers better.

