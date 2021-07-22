Feel like you’re waiting longer for the train? You might be; MTA reviewing data

NEW YORK CITY — As passengers return to the transit system following a year of massive ridership decline, they’re waiting longer for a ride on some lines and routes.

The monthly data reported by the MTA shows a more than 6.9% service decline on these lines: Nos. 1 and 3, and the A, B, E, F, L, M, Q and W.

The F, M and W had more than a 10% drop.

Major incidents have been increasing, too. They were lower during the pandemic, when fewer riders were in the system. Delays tend to increase when ridership goes up.

Interim NYC Transit President Sarah Feinberg watches the daily service reports.

“I feel the pain of people waiting on the platform. I’ve been there. When you look back at service, we are actually providing more service than we did in 2018 or 2019,” she said.

The agency is facing crew shortages after a hiring freeze was lifted. New employees are in training now.

About 200 bus operators, subway conductors and subway operators are being trained each month. Buses should see greater staffing this fall, followed by subways.