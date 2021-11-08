Electric scooter share companies report 350,000 rides in Bronx pilot program

Transit

An e-scooter available on the sidewalk will get you around a section of the Bronx.

Three micro-mobility companies have been operating 3,000 e-scooters in a northeastern section of the Bronx.

In August, the city moved ahead with a pilot program east of the botanical gardens. Phase 2 begins next summer in Throggs Neck and Soundview.

Lime, Bird and Veo are the participating companies. People sign up through an app and check locations for a vehicle.

About 350,000 rides have been taken and the companies say it’s growing.

The pilot program will run into 2023.

The city and companies will determine specifics for a larger roll out. Safety and cleanliness continue to be top priorities.

