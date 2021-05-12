Concerns about subway crime continue after 4 incidents in 3 hours Wednesday

NEW YORK — Growing concerns about safety underground continued Wednesday morning, after four subway attacks took place within three hours.

That’s right when a straphanger we talked to, Barbara Jones, starts her commute.

“People like who prefer to take the subway system its more convenient its easier, you have to worry about corona and now people killing you,” Jones said.

The most recent incident took place in East New York around 10:30 a.m., when a 60-year-old passenger was stabbed. About an hour before that, in Queens, a woman was hit in the face with a skateboard. There were also two back-to-back incidents in the same station in Times Square — a passenger slashed in the face and an MTA employee punched in the face.

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke out about the latter incident Wednesday.

“Any attack on an MTA worker is unacceptable,” the mayor said. “We have a lot of police in the subway. They have proven that, God forbid, anyone commits an act of violence in the subway they will be found and suffer consequences.”

For months, the MTA and the transit workers’ union have been asking the city to do more to fix the problem. Hundreds more police officers were deployed to the transit system in February but incidents continued to happen with violent assaults on riders and workers.

MTA Interim President Sarah Feinberg wants it to stop.

“The mayor must act,” Feinberg said in a statement. “The transit system needs an injection of additional mental health resources and a visible police presence on the platforms and trains to deter crime and better support our customers returning to the system.”