BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — New Yorkers battled intense rain during their Friday morning commute, between downpours inside subway stations and flooding in MTA buses.

Riders took to social media to share the distressing scene on a Brooklyn MTA bus as it flooded with rainwater. People could be seen fleeing to the top of their seats to avoid standing in a basin of water.

“Bus Operators are driving through waters so high passengers are standing on their seats,” said Transport Workers Union Local 100 President Richard Davis. “Station Agents are evacuating stations and directing riders to shuttle buses. Cleaners are assisting water conditions on mezzanines and platforms. It’s all hands on deck.”

There are significant delays and limited subway service from the coastal storm slamming the New York City region. Several major roadways, including the Belt Parkway and FDR, also experienced extensive delays during the Friday morning commute due to flooding.

City officials are urging commuters to stay home if possible. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the New York City area.

