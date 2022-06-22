NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers using MTA transportation over the Fourth of July holiday weekend will want to anticipate some planned service changes.

The MTA on Wednesday announced service details for the upcoming Independence Day weekend.

To accommodate customers leaving early for the holiday weekend, the Long Island Rail Road, the Metro-North Railroad and the Staten Island Railway will be adding additional trains during the afternoon on Friday, July 1.

On Independence Day — Monday, July 4 — New York City Transit, the LIRR, and Metro-North Railroad will run on a weekend/Saturday schedule.

The MTA highlighted other significant service changes for subway, buses and railroads during the holiday weekend.

New York City Subway

There will be subway service changes from Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4 due to track and signal upgrades.

Brooklyn-bound A and C trains will operate via the F line between West 4th Street-Washington Square in Manhattan and Jay Street-MetroTech in Brooklyn due to track work in the A line tunnel.

Due to track work, the G line will operate in two sections between Court Square and Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and between Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Hoyt-Schermerhorn. This work will end at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, July 4.

E train at Jamaica/Van Wyck. Manhattan-bound N trains will operate via the D line between Coney Island and 36th Street/4th Avenue due to track maintenance.

D line between Coney Island and 36th Street/4th Avenue due to track maintenance. Extra service will run on the 42nd Street S and the 7 line after the fireworks show on Monday, July 4.

New York City Bus

New York City buses will run on a Saturday schedule on Monday, July 4.

Long Island Rail Road

Friday, July 1 : The LIRR will run ten extra afternoon trains to accommodate customers leaving early for the holiday weekend. There is no scheduled trackwork for this weekend.

Saturday, July 2 : The LIRR will run on a normal Saturday schedule.

Sunday, July 3 : The LIRR will run on a Saturday schedule. The added service returning from the Hamptons and Montauk will not be available on Sunday. Instead, it will run on Monday, July 4.

Monday, July 4 : The LIRR will run on a Sunday schedule with added service returning from the Hamptons and Montauk.

: The LIRR will run on a Sunday schedule with added service returning from the Hamptons and Montauk. Tuesday, July 5: Train 2705 will be available, departing Montauk at 7:28 a.m.

Metro-North Railroad

Friday, July 1 : Metro-North will add ten extra afternoon trains on its East of Hudson and West of Hudson lines to accommodate riders leaving early for the holiday weekend. However, some trains between 5:25 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. will be canceled. For details, check Metro-North’s TrainTime app before traveling or visit new.mta.info

Saturday, July 2 : Metro-North will run on a normal Saturday schedule.

: Metro-North will run on a normal Saturday schedule. Sunday, July 3 : Metro-North will run on a normal Sunday schedule.

: Metro-North will run on a normal Sunday schedule. Monday, July 4: Metro-North will run on a Sunday schedule, with two extra trains on the New Haven line and one extra train on the Port Jervis line.