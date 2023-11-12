NEW YORK (PIX11) — Amtrak temporarily suspended service between New York City and Albany on Sunday due to structural issues with a private building above the Empire Line, officials announced.

Officials said Trains 290 and 48 will now run as one train. Trains 49, 283, and 291 will start in Albany, while Trains 64, 68, 284, and 290 south of Croton-Harmon have been canceled.

Riders tickets will be cross-honored by Metro North between Croton-Harmon and New York City, according to officials.

PIX11 News reached out to Amtrak who said:

Amtrak service between New York City and Albany is currently suspended, due to structural issues at a privately owned parking garage that is located directly above several Amtrak lines. As soon as the city became aware of the issue, Department of Buildings engineers traveled to the site, assessed the situation, and notified other city agencies, as well as our partners at Amtrak and other transit services, in an effort to ensure the safety of all passengers and pedestrians. In the interest of public safety, DOB immediately issued emergency work orders and ordered the owners of the parking garage to contract an engineer to address the issue, and Amtrak undertook changes to their train schedules. New York City Emergency Management and other city agencies have also held multiple interagency calls with our partners at Amtrak and other transit agencies, and we will continue to work closely, around the clock, to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders. Amtrak spokesperson

