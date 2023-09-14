NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those who don’t mind traveling at night, Amtrak is expanding its Night Owl fares.

Amtrak announced Night Owl fares on select Northeast Corridor (NEC) routes between Boston and New York. Fares are for coach tickets departing between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., according to Amtrak’s website.

Also, the time frame for departures has increased by two hours, offering travelers returning from concerts, plays, and sporting events lower rates.

Amtrak listed a sample of one-way coach fares:

Philadelphia to Baltimore/BWI $5 New York, NY to Newark/Newark Liberty $5 Boston to Providence $5 New York, NY to Philadelphia $10 Philadelphia to Washington, DC $10 Washington, DC to Wilmington $10 New Haven to Boston $15 New York, NY to Baltimore/BWI $15 Boston to New York $20 New York, NY to Washington, DC $20 Amtrak sample fares

For those commuting out of Moynihan Train Hall, Amtrak noted that the hall is closed between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. daily. It’s suggested to plan to depart from or arrive at Penn Station between the hours of 1 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.