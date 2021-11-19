All aboard: Next phase of 2nd Avenue Subway moves ahead

MANHATTAN — The new infrastructure bill that passed this week is bringing new life and funding to the next phase of the Second Avenue Subway.

Plans call for new stations in East Harlem at 106th and 116th Streets, and a terminal at the 125th Street station complex on the Lexington Line in Harlem.

While things slowed during the pandemic, work has continued on the design and economic and environmental impacts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted the project on Thursday and plans a tour of the work sites.

“The second phase of the Second Avenue Subway is long promised and wildly overdue. With the infrastructure bill now signed into law, there are no more excuses. We will make good on our promise to Harlem and finish the extension to 125th St,” she said in a tweet.

Acting MTA Chairman Janno Lieber said the federal grant program that funds mega projects such as this was doubled in size.

The project is known as being “shovel ready” and some of the actual tunnels are already built.

Tunneling and construction would be required as the project curves onto and along 125th Street.

The timeline projects an opening possibly around 2028 or 2029.

The new infrastructure bill also guarantees the MTA at least $3.5 billion for other projects for new signals, elevators and tunnel work.

Riders hope for improvements and better service.

Advocates remind planners that additional grand ideas exist to connect the Bronx, Queens, Brooklyn and Staten Island.