Queens, N.Y. (PIX11) — A new year brings the next round of infrastructure and transit projects.

Accessibility and state-of-good repair projects are priorities for the MTA.

NYC Transit has a renovation and cleaning program that involves crews focusing on a location for about 55 hours during a weekend or general order. More stations will get the treatment this year.

Riders always want to see and hear more communication and notifications.

2024 will be a year of elevators, escalators, and accessibility projects. Upgrades at 15 stations are scheduled to be done.

The project at Queensboro Plaza has been underway since early 2023 and is set to be done by mid-2024. The entire Queensboro Plaza station will close on the weekends from 12:01 on Saturdays to early Mondays in Jan. for the next phase.

Shuttle buses will run from 39th Street and 74th Street to Queens Plaza.

More contracts for accessibility projects at stations will be awarded in 2024 based on funding from the Central Business District Tolling Program. That provides funding for big projects by charging most vehicles to drive south of 60th Street in Manhattan.

Comment online through mid-March with four public sessions set for the end of Feb. into March.

A board discussion and vote are planned for the spring.