NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA issued a reminder on Tuesday that the No. 7 train will be suspended between Manhattan and Queens for six upcoming weekends.

The MTA is suspending No. 7 line service between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards stop and the Queensboro Plaza station, starting in February. Crews will be installing new elevators in the Queensboro Plaza station to make it fully accessible.

The first weekend without service will start on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 12:15 a.m. and last until Monday, Feb. 6, at 5 a.m., according to the MTA. Service will also be disrupted from 3:45 a.m. on Saturdays to 10 p.m. on Sundays during the following weekends:

Feb. 11 – Feb. 12

Feb. 25 – Feb. 26

Mar. 11 – Mar. 12

Mar. 25 – Mar. 26

Apr. 22 – Apr. 23

Free shuttle buses will be provided in Queen, between the Queensboro Plaza and Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stations, and in Manhattan between the 34th Street-Hudson Yards and Times Square stations.

“The improvements coming to Queensboro Plaza will greatly benefit tens of thousands of riders,” said NYC President Richard Davey. “Accessibility is such an integral part of mass transit, especially for a city like New York where mass transit is essential for many. When complete, the project will provide critical accessibility upgrades, security updates, and customer experience improvements throughout the station.”

Additional weekend service changes are expected later in 2023 and again in 2024, according to the MTA.