$1.9 billion restoration project at George Washington Bridge is on schedule

NEW YORK — Infrastructure is a major topic as Congress and President Joseph Biden debate funding for projects across the country.



It has always been a regular conversation around the New York area. Cities and states have plans for projects for roads, bridges, and utilities. Transit agencies from the MTA to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are monitoring the negotiations.



Big projects are already underway in New York City. A 10-year, $1.9 billion project called “Restore the George” has been worked on since 2016.

It covers pedestrian and bike paths, vehicle ramps, and access to the GWB Bus Terminal.

Photo: Greg Mocker/PIX11 News

During the pandemic, crews moved ahead with the program. Day by day, the work continues as vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists also traverse the span.

Ken Sagrestano is the General Manager of the GWB and Bus Terminal

“We look to minimize the impact to patrons,” he said.

Next summer, much of the work will shift to the eastbound side of the bridge. The work is on schedule to be completed by 2026