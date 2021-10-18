Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

PHILADELPHIA — A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.

The police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday that more than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman.

Police do not believe a single witness on the train dialed 911.

They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.

Officers responded within about three minutes of a 911 call from a transportation authority employee at the train’s last stop.

Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt of the Upper Darby Police Department called the survivor an “unbelievably strong woman” who provided police with a lot of information. She did not know her attacker, he said.

“She’s on the mend,” Bernhardt said. “Hopefully she will get through this.”

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority issued a statement calling it a “horrendous criminal act” and urging anyone witnessing such a thing to report it to authorities.

“There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911,” the authority said.