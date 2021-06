MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A tourist was randomly attacked Monday night aboard a subway train in Manhattan, police said.

The victim, 27, was on a northbound E train when a male suspect punched her in the face near the Fifth Avenue/53rd Street subway station at about 7 p.m., officials said.

The man then hit the woman in the head with a glass bottle. He fled the train car ran out at the next station, according to police.

The female victim was taken to area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.