(WETM) – As the Halloween activities ramp up around the country, the most popular costume ideas are changing quickly.

Just last week, the National Retail Foundation conducted a poll and determined that Spiderman, Princesses, Witches and Vampires sat at the top.

But according to Google search trends, a new costume inspiration is quickly making its way up the list in the last week: Squid Game.

The wildly popular Netflix series has taken the world by storm, and Google says that the search “squid game Halloween costume” has surged 450% in the last week. Google’s FrightGeist—the platform is uses to outline Halloween trends—still says that, overall, Witch, Rabbit and Dinosaur are in the top three spots, but Korean series is working its way ever higher.

Below are lists of the most-searched Halloween costumes in the past week:

Top Costumes:

Squid Game Gorilla Britney Spears Carnage Venom

Top Couples Costumes:

Trixie and Timmy Turner Bonnie and Clyde Skid and Pump Mr. and Mrs. Smith Cosmo and Wanda

Top Baby Costumes:

Squid Game Little Red Riding Hood Spider Peter Pan Addams Family

Top dog costumes:

Squid Game Race car Vampire Donkey Lobster

Google’s list of most-searched Halloween trends also includes the most popular recipes and drinks, nail designs, movies and decorations.