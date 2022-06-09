Summer is quickly approaching and that means more fun in the sun with our four-legged friends.

And while we enjoy exploring new places in the summer with our pets, the warm weather can also increase dangerous pests like fleas and ticks.

Veterinarian, Dr. Lisa Lippman shares tips to keep our pets flea and tick free. She also has advice for what to do if you find a tick on your pet, and why the Seresto® collar is a key item for your pet this season.



Seresto® is hosting a pup-up event in Union Square Plaza, Saturday June 11, from 9am-1pm.

Puppuccinos and biscuits will be served to the four-legged guests, there will be a pet caricature artist, a photo booth, Seresto’s® collar and FitBark GPS giveaways and dog-approved music all morning long.



And for all those pet lovers who like to post pictures you can win some prizes through Seresto’s® Summer of Joy sweepstakes on Instagram head to @SerestoUS for more details.

And if you’d like more information about the Seresto® collar, head to petbasics.com/our-products/seresto.