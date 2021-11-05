Tips to help you sleep better, adjust to the end of daylight saving time

Sunday marks the end of daylight saving time when we “fall back” at 2 a.m. and, theoretically, gain an hour of sleep.

We’ll get more sunlight in the morning, but it’ll get dark faster at night. Even though we only shift an hour, the time change can mess with some people’s circadian rhythm. Dr. Michael Breus, a clinical psychologist and sleep expert, shared tips on what we should do before and after the time change to help our bodies adjust.

Don’t worry if your sleep feels off. Your body will quickly absorb the change.

Before the time change, Dr. Breus says you should:

Follow your normal sleep schedule

Stop caffeine by around 1 p.m.

Eat lunch and dinner 30-60 minutes early to get your gut ready for the time change

Eliminate blue light at night