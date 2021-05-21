Tips for unlocking better prices for home and wireless service

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If there’s one thing this past year has taught us, it’s that connectivity is king.
But with so many service providers how do you know what’s best and that you’re getting the best deal?
Arturo Picicci is here from Verizon to help us out.
If you want to sign up for Verizon Fios go online to verizon.com/mobileandhome and then choose your plan, check your email, and get rewarded.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter