Tips for unlocking better prices for home and wireless service

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) -- A Tennessee police officer who is also a firefighter came close to drowning after his side-by-side utility-terrain vehicle overturned in about seven feet of water.

Spring Hill officer Patrick Ryan, 37, was trapped underwater for nearly five minutes, but he survived thanks in large part to his girlfriend, Sarah Ebbert, who, along with Ryan, is a Maury County firefighter.