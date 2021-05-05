Tips for Mental Health Awareness Month

NEW YORK — May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

Even though there are signs that we are turning the corner, health experts say there are still many having a difficult time coping.

It’s a condition that affects millions of Americans. According to the CDC an estimated 50% are diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime. It’s the third most common cause of hospitalization in the United States for people 18-44 years old. Dr. Judith Joseph is a board-certified child and adult psychiatrist who knows all about these struggles.

She began taking a closer look at common behaviors and found that people who are thriving have specific things in common. She calls them the 5 Vs of thriving during COVID.



Validation

“When people are openly talking about having a hard time and they’re acknowledging how they’re feeling is very empowering. It also means that they can do something about it.



Venting

Talk to a therapist, friend, or family member, letting them know that you need help. Dr. Joseph says that those who reach out for help with mental health and wellness to find different coping mechanisms tend to do better.



Values

Focus on family and core beliefs like charities, hobbies, or other things they feel passionate about.



Vitals

That includes the basics, which involves following a healthy lifestyle.“In medicine we say the first thing you do is check the patient’s vitals. When you’re taking care of yourself, you really have to take care of the basics like getting the right amount of sleep,” she tells PIX11 News.



Vision

When you have something positive to look forward to they tend to be better off. That includes setting goals helps you stay grounded and thrive during these difficult times.



Follow the 5 Vs of thriving during COVID and you’ll be well on your way to improving your mental health.