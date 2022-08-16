SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A TikTok trend has led to a spike in car thefts, as the viral videos are showing thieves how to break into Kias and Hyundais using only a USB cord.

This trend has led to an uptick in burglaries not just in Connecticut but across the nation, according to police. In Shelton alone, six car thefts have been reported since Aug. 13, five of them being Hyundais and one being a Kia vehicle.

In the most recent burglary, Shelton police said they responded to the area of Coram Avenue and Hill Street just after midnight on Monday. They had heard reports of young men attempting to break into vehicles.

The men were stopped in a Hyundai that had been reported stolen from another town, according to Shelton police. Then, officers received word that a Shelton vehicle was taken.

Officers located the stolen car as it traveled on the Derby/Shelton Bridge, where they were able to conduct a traffic stop and arrest a 16-year-old juvenile from Ansonia, police said. He was charged with larceny in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, criminal trover in the first degree, and operating a motor vehicle without a license, according to police.

The juvenile told officers on the scene that he was following the TikTok trend that taught others how to steal Hyundais and Kias, per authorities.