NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that three top-prize winning tickets were sold for Take 5 drawings on May 25.

There were two winning tickets sold for the May 25 Take 5 evening drawing, one was sold in Brooklyn and the other was sold in Elmhurst. The winning numbers of the drawing were 10-17-21-29-32.

The first top-prize winning ticket was worth $19,237.50 and was sold at Bush Deli located at 507 Clinton Street in Brooklyn. The other ticket was also worth $19,237.50 and was sold at the Lucky Huang Grocery store located at 8261 Broadway in Elmhurst, Queens.

One winning ticket was sold for the May 25 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $19,336.50 and was purchased at the Sunoco Food Mart located at 895 Ulster Avenue in Kingston. The winning numbers were 1-8-13-25-33.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.